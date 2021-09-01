Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

NASDAQ GRCL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 30,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

