Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,425.00

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and last traded at GBX 1,401 ($18.30), with a volume of 19066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,397 ($18.25).

GFTU has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,254.17 ($16.39).

The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,267.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,155.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

