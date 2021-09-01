Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

