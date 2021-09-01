Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ETCG opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

