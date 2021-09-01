Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $267.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 35.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

