Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Gap Up to $40.02

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.02, but opened at $41.32. Greenwich LifeSciences shares last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 834 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

