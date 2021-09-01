Gregory N. Johnson Sells 14,843 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

INTU stock opened at $566.11 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

