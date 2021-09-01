Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Greif stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 186,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

