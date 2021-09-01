Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Greif updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.100-$5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.10-5.30 EPS.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 185,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,365. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Greif has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $66.03.

Get Greif alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.