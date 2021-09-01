Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $23.40

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $24.79. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 169 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $762.02 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

