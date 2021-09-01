GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 1,117 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $709.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.33 and a 1 year high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

