GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 76,350 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,350 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Acacia Research worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after buying an additional 495,595 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,282,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth $3,896,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth $3,445,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,044.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.