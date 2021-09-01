GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $465.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,991.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

