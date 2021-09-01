GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $686,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 81.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

