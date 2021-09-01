GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $729,000 Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 487,723 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $14,161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.