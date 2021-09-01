GYEN (GYEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.29 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.29 million and $56,907.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00136224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00162340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.34 or 0.07460634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.45 or 1.00080288 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.74 or 0.01007099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

