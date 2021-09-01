H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report released on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

