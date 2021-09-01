Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.
Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,468 shares of company stock worth $308,995. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
