Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,468 shares of company stock worth $308,995. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.