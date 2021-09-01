Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by COKER & PALMER to “Sector Outperform”

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.51.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 106.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

