HaloDAO (RNBW) One Day Volume Tops $20,647.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $20,647.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00134456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00159546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.63 or 0.07656021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,692.15 or 1.00205753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.04 or 0.00994227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.