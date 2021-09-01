HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $23,487.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00136288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00162993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.33 or 0.07385635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,604.69 or 0.99817686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.38 or 0.00996777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

