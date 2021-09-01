Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,004. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,614,746. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

