Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 20,300 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $1,452,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $15,049,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $6,006,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

COMM opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

