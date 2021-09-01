Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $214.88 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.