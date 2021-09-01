Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.19 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,708 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.68, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.38.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

