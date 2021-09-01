Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $575,000.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

