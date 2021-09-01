Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $1.23 Million in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $207,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVA stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

