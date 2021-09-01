Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 109,307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,160,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

