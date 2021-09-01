Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

