Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €187.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €171.39 ($201.64).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €155.95 ($183.47) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €146.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €148.33.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

