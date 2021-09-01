Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HPGLY stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.70. 2,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $133.50.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.