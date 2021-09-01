Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRGLF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $22.17 price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

