Head to Head Analysis: Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) & Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medicenna Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evelo Biosciences 0 2 3 0 2.60

Medicenna Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 289.34%. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 91.73%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medicenna Therapeutics is more favorable than Evelo Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -46.46% -44.70% Evelo Biosciences N/A -190.20% -88.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.10 million ($0.27) -9.04 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$93.67 million ($2.37) -4.80

Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medicenna Therapeutics beats Evelo Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan and David A. Berry in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

