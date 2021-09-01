Head-To-Head Comparison: Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) versus Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Healthcare has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.9% of Tenet Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tenet Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Tenet Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51% Tenet Healthcare 2.26% 60.15% 2.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rennova Health and Tenet Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.01 -$18.34 million N/A N/A Tenet Healthcare $17.64 billion 0.46 $399.00 million $4.73 15.93

Tenet Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rennova Health and Tenet Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Healthcare 1 1 13 0 2.80

Tenet Healthcare has a consensus price target of $63.12, indicating a potential downside of 16.24%. Given Tenet Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenet Healthcare is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices. The Ambulatory Care segment includes operations of USPI joint venture and the company’s nine Aspen facilities in the United Kingdom. The Conifer segment offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, as well as individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans and other entities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

