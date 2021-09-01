Head to Head Review: Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Teknova and Aspira Women’s Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.40%. Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 197.46%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health -390.67% -75.71% -58.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Aspira Women’s Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 91.82 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -21.17

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women’s Health.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Alpha Teknova on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

