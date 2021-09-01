Head-To-Head Review: Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) & Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charah Solutions and Li-Cycle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions $232.38 million 0.66 -$55.86 million ($0.84) -5.50 Li-Cycle N/A N/A -$23.62 million N/A N/A

Li-Cycle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charah Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charah Solutions and Li-Cycle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 1 1 0 2.50

Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.40%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Charah Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Charah Solutions and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions -15.30% -75.24% -4.52% Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Charah Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Charah Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li-Cycle beats Charah Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide. The firm operates through the following Environmental Solutions, and Maintenance and Technical Services business segments. The Environmental Solutions segment includes remediation and compliance services. The Maintenance and Technical Services segment includes fossil services and nuclear services. The company was founded by Charles E. Price on January 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

