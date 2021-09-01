Head to Head Review: Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) & Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reed’s and Zevia PBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $41.62 million 1.50 -$10.18 million ($0.17) -3.93 Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zevia PBC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reed’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reed’s and Zevia PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Reed’s presently has a consensus target price of $1.55, suggesting a potential upside of 131.86%. Zevia PBC has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.29%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than Zevia PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -30.22% -186.64% -65.00% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Reed’s beats Zevia PBC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

