Head-To-Head Survey: Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) versus Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mentor Capital and Fairfax India’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Capital $4.83 million 0.51 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A Fairfax India $712.69 million 3.02 -$41.48 million N/A N/A

Mentor Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fairfax India.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mentor Capital and Fairfax India, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mentor Capital and Fairfax India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Capital -12.62% -24.07% -11.19% Fairfax India N/A 19.28% 15.24%

Summary

Fairfax India beats Mentor Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other. The Cannabis and Medical Marijuana segment involves in the operation of subsidiaries in the cannabis and medical marijuana sector. The Facilities Operations Related segment represents company’s legacy investment which works with business park owners, governmental centers, and apartment complexes to reduce their facility related operating costs. The Corporate and Other segment comprises NeuCourt investments from the cannabis and medical marijuana segment. The company was founded by Chester Billingsley on July 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

