Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.
Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 138,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.
Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. 1,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
About Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
