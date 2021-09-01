Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

HTBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 138,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. 1,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

