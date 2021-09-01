Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $54.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

