Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,172. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

