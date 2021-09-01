Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $710,959.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,190,529 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

