Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

