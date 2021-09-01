HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 3.9%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

