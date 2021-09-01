Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of HIMS opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $115,521.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,879.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $267,253.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,571.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 and sold 49,232 shares valued at $594,230. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.