Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.12

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 1147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $552.39 million and a P/E ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

