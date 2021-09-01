Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 583,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $5,100,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $1,044,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $122,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 183,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

