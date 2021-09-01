Hormel Foods (HRL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,181,846. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

