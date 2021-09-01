HP Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HP in a report released on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the computer maker will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

HPQ stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

