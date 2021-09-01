Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $29.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 902,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,546. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

